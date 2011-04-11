Standard Time returns, set clocks back Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relax, it’s finally time to reclaim that hour of sleep you lost last spring.

That’s right, Saturday night the clocks are turned back in most of the country.

Of course, most folks will do the job before hitting the sack Saturday night, even though the change doesn’t become official until 2 a.m. Sunday local time.

And, of course, a few will forget. You can recognize them because they’ll be an hour early for church, golf or whatever.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change since they did not observe daylight-saving time.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm, no matter where you live.

Daylight-saving time returns the second Sunday in March.