'Show Your Love and Share the Love' promotions to benefit animal shelter

The Porter Animal Shelter has three very special suggestions for to show love to a significant other this Valentine’s Day and share the love with the homeless animals at the shelter.

First, start out by selecting a unique Valentine balloon bouquet at Party Masters of Northwest Indiana, located at 6538 U.S. 6 in front of the Portage IMAX. Choose from pre-designed bouquets, or a Party Masters consultant can help design something very special.

Present a special coupon when purchasing the Valentine balloon bouquet priced at $9.99 or more and Party Masters will donate $3 to the Shelter. Request the special coupon via e-mail at pcasfacebookpage@gmail.com,

or simply cut out or copy this article and present it at the time of purchase.

Party Masters, which also offers Valentine candy selections and decorations, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact the store at (219)-841-9451.

As another suggestion, choose a gift that is sure to tug on the heartstrings of that special Valentine – a singing telegram from Kids Power of Porter County.

One of the amazing kids from Kids Power, a community service group working to support the Shelter, will serenade your Valentine in person for a donation of only $20 including a card and a treat. All of the donation will go to benefit the Shelter.

To sign up for a Valentines Singing Telegram, or for questions, contact Kids Power at info@kidspowerportercounty.org

And finally, the Shelter can also help with a special Valentines date idea. Bring a date to an evening of fun and laughter at the Porter County Animal Shelter Comedy Benefit, set for Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Elks Lodge 500, 157 Jefferson Street, Valparaiso.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and features the Disposable Theatre, northwest Indiana’s only professional improv troupe. Admission is $10 per person at the door. This adult-only event will feature a cash bar.

Help the Porter County Animal Shelter show thanks to Party Masters of Northwest Indiana, Kids Power of Porter County, and the Disposable Theatre for their commitment to the Shelter by selecting one or all of these fun and unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Posted 2/11/2013