The Secret Garden musical play at 4th St. Theater

A stage production of The Secret Garden, based on the 1911 novel of the same
name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, opened October 5 at the 4th Street Theater
in Chesterton, charming all who attended.
The musical's
book and lyrics are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon. It premiered
on Broadway in 1991 and ran for 709 performances.
The story is set
in the early years of the 20th century. Mary Lennox, a young English girl
born and raised in the British Raj, is orphaned by a cholera outbreak.
She is sent away
from India to Yorkshire, England, to live with relatives whom she has never
met.
Her own
personality blossoms as she and a young gardener bring new life to a
neglected garden, as well as to her sickly cousin and uncle.
The
heart-warming story and exquisite musical score are well-performed by
talented local actors.
Performances
will be at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Afternoon performances will
be at 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 21.
Admission is
$18.00. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating. Call the box
office at 219-926-7875 to reserve seats.
4th Street
Theater is located at 125 N. 4th Street, Chesterton.
Posted
10/11/2012