The Secret Garden musical play at 4th St. Theater

A stage production of The Secret Garden, based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, opened October 5 at the 4th Street Theater in Chesterton, charming all who attended.

The musical's book and lyrics are by Marsha Norman, with music by Lucy Simon. It premiered on Broadway in 1991 and ran for 709 performances.

The story is set in the early years of the 20th century. Mary Lennox, a young English girl born and raised in the British Raj, is orphaned by a cholera outbreak.

She is sent away from India to Yorkshire, England, to live with relatives whom she has never met.

Her own personality blossoms as she and a young gardener bring new life to a neglected garden, as well as to her sickly cousin and uncle.

The heart-warming story and exquisite musical score are well-performed by talented local actors.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Afternoon performances will be at 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 21.

Admission is $18.00. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating. Call the box office at 219-926-7875 to reserve seats.

4th Street Theater is located at 125 N. 4th Street, Chesterton.

Posted 10/11/2012