Santa coming to town Friday in the Twilight Christmas Parade

The Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 2011 Hometown
Holiday Celebration from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 17.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides
through historic downtown Chesterton. Rides begin by the flagpole along
Broadway in the Chamber parking lot. This is a very popular event, so be
sure to line up early.
From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. the Kiwanis Club will sell hot chocolate and conduct a
toy drive next to the carriage ride line-up. Toys will be donated to the
Salvation Army for the Christmas holiday.
The Twilight Christmas Parade steps off from Chesterton Middle School at
5:30 p.m. on Friday, the 25th.
The Parade, which will feature more than 40 entries, including the
Chesterton High School pep band and an appearance by Santa Claus, will march
east on Broadway, south on Calumet and west on Porter Ave. to the Brown
Mansion.
“Parade Presents,” special coupons to local Chamber member businesses, will
be gifted to many watching the Parade.
Parents should take special care to make sure their children remain a safe
distance from parade floats. Drivers of floats, fire trucks and other
vehicles do not have perfect visibility of spaces next to and between parade
entries.
After the Twilight Christmas Parade, children may visit Santa in the Santa
House in Thomas Centennial Park from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Each child will be gifted
with a coloring book and crayons, donated by Chamber member Applebee’s.
Santa also will be in Thomas Park every Saturday leading up to Christmas
from 10 a.m.-Noon, and again from 1 p.m.-3 p.m..
The Mistletoe Market will be held at Westchester Intermediate School, 1050
South Fifth St., Chesterton, on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
This holiday shopping event will offer fresh food vendors, fresh Christmas
trees and greens, live Christmas music, photos with Santa for children and
an extraordinary selection of products from local artists and merchants.
All visitors to the Mistletoe Market will be gifted with special coupons to
Chamber member businesses, as well as the opportunity to win products, gift
baskets and gift certificates donated by Chamber organizations.
For more information, please visit
www.chestertonseuropeanmarket.com
, www.chestertonchamber.org
or call the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513.
Parade begins at
5:30 p.m.
Information for parade participants: Lineup will begin at 4:00 p.m.
Enter the parade lineup area from Porter Ave. at the Westchester Historical
Museum, 700 W. Porter Avenue. The staging area will be directly behind
Chesterton Middle School. Each unit number will be marked in this area.
Please inform the entire entry group of this unit number. Unit #1 will stage
in the parking lot nearest Morgan Ave.
Phone the Chesterton / Duneland Chamber of Commerce office at 926,5513 for
questions.