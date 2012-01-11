Sandy hinders blood donations; give blood now

Hurricane Sandy has forced the cancellation of more than 300 American Red Cross blood drives in 14 states along the East Coast, resulting in a shortfall of more than 9,000 units of blood and platelets thus far.

The shortfall is expected to grow as Sandy is causing power outages and flooding in many areas. All eligible donors in unaffected parts of the country are encouraged to roll up a sleeve and give blood or platelets.

“Just as Red Cross volunteers have mobilized to provide disaster relief and other emergency assistance, we are mobilizing blood and platelets donations to ensure patients have access to the potentially lifesaving blood products they need,” said Karen Kelley, Red Cross Division Communications Director. “When you donate blood or platelets through the Red Cross, you can help patients in your local community and patients across the country, including those in Hurricane Sandy’s path.”

The Red Cross partners with more than 3,000 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country, providing blood products donated by giving individuals, and specialized laboratory services. While Hurricane Sandy affects the number of people available to donate, patients will still need blood and platelets despite the weather.

All blood types are needed to ensure an adequate blood supply is available during a disaster, especially type O positive, O negative, A negative or B negative blood. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for information. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming area blood drives:

Friday, Nov. 2, from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Porter County Career Center in the Health Education Classrooms, located at 1005 N. Franklin St. in Valparaiso. Come to donate and receive a t-shirt.

Friday, Nov. 2, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Porter Regional Hospital, located at 85 E. U.S. Highway 6 in Valparaiso. Monday, Nov. 5, from noon until 6 p.m. at Calvary Church in The Well, located at 1325 E. Evans in Valparaiso. Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Harley-Davidson, located at 1151 U.S. Highway 30 in Valparaiso.

Tuesday, Nov. 13, from noon until 6 p.m. at Valparaiso University in Harre Union Ballroom B & C, located at 1509 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso. Come to donate and be entered into a drawing for a $50 shopping spree.

Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the YMCA, located at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive in Valparaiso.

Thursday, Nov. 15, from noon until 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Meeting Hall, located at 106 East 1100 North in Chesterton.

The Red Cross has mobilized disaster volunteers and provided safe shelter from Hurricane Sandy to thousands of people in the storm’s path. The Red Cross is working closely with federal, state and local government officials to coordinate response efforts.

Visit redcross.org call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Contributions may also be sent to local American Red Cross chapters or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, DC 20013.