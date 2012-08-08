Residents invited to tour new Porter hospital

In advance of the opening of the new Porter Regional Hospital on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, Porter Health Care System will present community tours of the new facility.

Community members age 10 and older will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new hospital from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 12.

“This will be the last opportunity for the community to view the new hospital before we open our doors on Saturday, August 25,” said Porter CEO Jonathan Nalli. “During the open house, community members will see firsthand why we are all so excited. They’ll be able to view Porter Regional Hospital’s new innovative patient-centered design, advanced technology, beautiful architecture, and healing environment.”

The event is free and there is no registration required. Wheelchairs will be available. To learn more about Porter Regional Hospital, see porterhealth.com/mynewhospital