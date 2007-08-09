Relay for Life will be this Friday and Saturday at CHS

The Relay for Life of Duneland is set to take place at Chesterton High School, this Friday, July 30. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and opening ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. The luminaria ceremony will take place at 9 p.m. Come out and join in the fight against cancer!

Because the event had to be postponed the Relay for Life needs the support of Duneland now more than ever. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is an overnight walk to raise funds for research and awareness for all cancers. People of all ages are invited to join the walk to Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back.

If you have any questions about how to get involved in this event, please call the local American Cancer Society Community Representative - Brianna Herndon at (219) 406-4341.

Donations may be sent to: American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay for Life of Duneland, 1551 E. 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410. Please join in the effort to put an end to this terrible disease.