Relay for Life will be this Friday and Saturday at CHS

The Relay for Life of Duneland is set to take place at Chesterton High
School, this Friday, July 30. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and opening
ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. The luminaria ceremony will take place at 9
p.m. Come out and join in the fight against cancer!
Because the event had to be postponed the Relay for Life needs the support
of Duneland now more than ever. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life
is an overnight walk to raise funds for research and awareness for all
cancers. People of all ages are invited to join the walk to Celebrate,
Remember and Fight Back.
If you have any questions about how to get involved in this event, please
call the local American Cancer Society Community Representative - Brianna
Herndon at (219) 406-4341.
Donations may be sent to: American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay for Life of
Duneland, 1551 E. 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410. Please join in the
effort to put an end to this terrible disease.