Rebuilding Together seeks homeowners who need help

Rebuilding Together Duneland (RTD) held their first board meeting on August 27 to discuss the April 27, 2013 work day.

This year’s board and subcommittee members are as follows: President –Jocelyn Hibshman; Vice President – Dianna Gill; Treasurer – Scott Mundell; Fundraising Chair – Keith Davison; Public Relations Director – Nancy Veselica; Work Day Co-Chairmen – Mike Dunlap and Ryan Groceman; Executive Assistant- Dave Caudill; Safety Coordinator - Kevin Murray and Materials Coordinator – Alex Mitchell.

Anyone interested in becoming a committee member can call 926-3233, RTD is always looking for energetic and talented volunteers throughout the year and especially on the work day.

“We’re looking to raise over $40,000 this year to meet the needs of local homeowners with less resources. We are here to help!” said Keith Davison.

The deadline for homeowner applications is November 15, 2012. Any homeowner within the Duneland School District who is financially and/ or physically unable to make necessary improvements to their home, with an emphasis on the elderly, disabled and families with children may be eligible for help. In order to attract a greater number of qualified candidates and sufficient donations, an earlier deadline was needed to ensure a smoother and more efficient work day.

Applications may be found at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins Ace Hardware and the Westchester Public Library. Requests for an application may be sent to P.O. Box 644, Chesterton, IN 46304 and also may be made via e-mail to info@rtduneland.org or by calling 926-3233.

This year, through the Porter County Community Foundation, donations made on one day only, November 8 will be matched.

Call 465-0294 or give online at www.portercountygiveday.org on November 8. Businesses or individuals sponsoring a home also have the opportunity for a day of volunteer team building with their employees.

Rebuilding Together Duneland is an affiliate of the nation’s largest volunteer home rehabilitation organization which helps struggling homeowners lead safe, secure and independent lives.