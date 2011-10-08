Rebuilding Together seeks homeowners who need help

Rebuilding Together Duneland (RTD) held their first board meeting on August
27 to discuss the April 27, 2013 work day.
This year’s board and subcommittee members are as follows: President
–Jocelyn Hibshman; Vice President – Dianna Gill; Treasurer – Scott Mundell;
Fundraising Chair – Keith Davison; Public Relations Director – Nancy
Veselica; Work Day Co-Chairmen – Mike Dunlap and Ryan Groceman; Executive
Assistant- Dave Caudill; Safety Coordinator - Kevin Murray and Materials
Coordinator – Alex Mitchell.
Anyone interested in becoming a committee member can call 926-3233, RTD is
always looking for energetic and talented volunteers throughout the year and
especially on the work day.
“We’re looking to raise over $40,000 this year to meet the needs of local
homeowners with less resources. We are here to help!” said Keith Davison.
The deadline for homeowner applications is November 15, 2012. Any homeowner
within the Duneland School District who is financially and/ or physically
unable to make necessary improvements to their home, with an emphasis on the
elderly, disabled and families with children may be eligible for help. In
order to attract a greater number of qualified candidates and sufficient
donations, an earlier deadline was needed to ensure a smoother and more
efficient work day.
Applications may be found at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins Ace
Hardware and the Westchester Public Library. Requests for an application may
be sent to P.O. Box 644, Chesterton, IN 46304 and also may be made via
e-mail to info@rtduneland.org or by calling 926-3233.
This year, through the Porter County Community Foundation, donations made on
one day only, November 8 will be matched.
Call 465-0294 or give online at www.portercountygiveday.org on November 8.
Businesses or individuals sponsoring a home also have the opportunity for a
day of volunteer team building with their employees.
Rebuilding Together Duneland is an affiliate of the nation’s largest
volunteer home rehabilitation organization which helps struggling homeowners
lead safe, secure and independent lives.