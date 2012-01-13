Rebuilding Together extends homeowner deadline

Rebuilding Together Duneland (RTD) is still accepting homeowner applications for the upcoming April 28, 2012 work day. The final deadline for applications is February 1, 2012.

RBT is here to help! One 2011 work day recipients, Henrietta, was thrilled with the kind volunteers who worked on her home to help her continue to live independently. “My house looks like a million,” she said.

Mark and Cyndi’s family benefited with the completion of a radon remediation system in their home. “Our respiratory and immune health will undoubtedly improve. Thanks R.T.D!” they said.

RTD is seeking donations, house sponsors and any additional homeowner applicants at this time. Sponsors, donors and volunteers help preserve affordable homeownership and revitalize communities by providing free home modifications and repairs; making homes safer, more accessible and more energy efficient. The objective is to see that the homeowners selected, especially the elderly, disabled and families with children live in warmth, safety and independence.

Anyone who lives in the Duneland School District who is physically and/ or financially struggling and needs help with necessary repairs to their home may be eligible for renovation work.

Applications are available at Ace Hardware, Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Duneland Resale Shop, Westchester Public Library and the Town of Chesterton Building Department.

Requests for an application may be sent to P.O. Box 644 Chesterton, IN, 46304, via e-mail to info@rtduneland.org

online at www.rtduneland.org

or call 926-3233.

Posted 1/13/2012