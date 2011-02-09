Rebuilding Together application deadline is November 15, 2011

Rebuilding Together Duneland (RTD) had their first board meeting on August
28 to discuss next year’s April 28, 2012 work day.
New board members are now in place for the year. The board and subcommittees
are as follows: President –Jocelyn Hibshman; Vice President and Logistics
Chair – Dianna Gill; Treasurer – Scott Mundell; Secretary and Volunteer
Coordinator – Wendy Orthman; Fundraising Chair – Keith Davison; Public
Relations Director – Nancy Veselica; Work Day Co-Chairmen – Mike Dunlap and
Ryan Groceman; Safety Coordinator - Kevin Murray and Materials Coordinator –
Alex Mitchell.
“We want to welcome Dave Caudill to our group. He is a graduate of IUN with
a degree in Political Science and is employed at Globestar, Panera Bread and
the Duneland Chamber of Commerce,” said Jocelyn Hibshman, President. “He is
our new Administrative Assistant and is a welcome addition to our group.
Anyone interested in becoming a committee member can call us at 926-3233,
our organization is always looking for energetic and talented volunteers
throughout the year and especially on the work day.”
This year the deadline for homeowner applications is November 15, 2011.
Any homeowner who lives in the Duneland School District who is financially
and/or physically unable to make necessary improvements to their home, with
an emphasis on the elderly, disabled and families with children may be
eligible for help.
In order to attract a greater number of qualified candidates and sufficient
donations, an earlier deadline was needed to ensure a smoother and more
efficient work day.
Applications may be found at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins Ace
Hardware and the Westchester Public Library.
Requests for an application may be sent to us at P.O. Box 644, Chesterton,
IN 46304 and may also be made via e-mail to info@rtduneland.org or by
calling 926-3233.
“Our target is to raise over $35,000 this year to meet the needs of local
homeowners with less resources. We are here to help!” said Keith Davison.
Businesses or individuals sponsoring a home also have the opportunity for a
day of volunteer team building with their employees.
Rebuilding Together Duneland is an affiliate of the nation’s largest
volunteer home rehabilitation organization which helps struggling homeowners
lead safe, secure and independent lives.