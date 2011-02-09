Rebuilding Together application deadline is November 15, 2011

Rebuilding Together Duneland (RTD) had their first board meeting on August 28 to discuss next year’s April 28, 2012 work day.

New board members are now in place for the year. The board and subcommittees are as follows: President –Jocelyn Hibshman; Vice President and Logistics Chair – Dianna Gill; Treasurer – Scott Mundell; Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator – Wendy Orthman; Fundraising Chair – Keith Davison; Public Relations Director – Nancy Veselica; Work Day Co-Chairmen – Mike Dunlap and Ryan Groceman; Safety Coordinator - Kevin Murray and Materials Coordinator – Alex Mitchell.

“We want to welcome Dave Caudill to our group. He is a graduate of IUN with a degree in Political Science and is employed at Globestar, Panera Bread and the Duneland Chamber of Commerce,” said Jocelyn Hibshman, President. “He is our new Administrative Assistant and is a welcome addition to our group. Anyone interested in becoming a committee member can call us at 926-3233, our organization is always looking for energetic and talented volunteers throughout the year and especially on the work day.”

This year the deadline for homeowner applications is November 15, 2011.

Any homeowner who lives in the Duneland School District who is financially and/or physically unable to make necessary improvements to their home, with an emphasis on the elderly, disabled and families with children may be eligible for help.

In order to attract a greater number of qualified candidates and sufficient donations, an earlier deadline was needed to ensure a smoother and more efficient work day.

Applications may be found at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins Ace Hardware and the Westchester Public Library.

Requests for an application may be sent to us at P.O. Box 644, Chesterton, IN 46304 and may also be made via e-mail to info@rtduneland.org or by calling 926-3233.

“Our target is to raise over $35,000 this year to meet the needs of local homeowners with less resources. We are here to help!” said Keith Davison.

Businesses or individuals sponsoring a home also have the opportunity for a day of volunteer team building with their employees.

Rebuilding Together Duneland is an affiliate of the nation’s largest volunteer home rehabilitation organization which helps struggling homeowners lead safe, secure and independent lives.