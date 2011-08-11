Postal Service sets holiday mail deadlines

The U.S. Postal Service has announced suggested mail-by dates to ensure delivery of packages, cards and letters for the upcoming holidays.

Domestic mail, or mail that is from and delivered within the United States, should be postmarked by Dec. 20 for first-class mail, Dec. 21 for priority mail, Dec. 22 for express mail, Dec. 15 for parcel post, Dec. 19 for DNDC drop ship, and Dec. 22 for DDU drop ship.

For overseas delivery, the dates vary. For example, the last day to ship to Afghanistan is Dec. 19 and Iraq, Dec. 16.

The U.S. Postal Service has free, priority mail flat rate boxes. The Postal Service also reminds the public that it receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on postage, products and services.