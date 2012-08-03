Porter County parks offer wide variety of spring programs

The Porter County Parks Department announces its upcoming programs.

Club FUNset: This fun and active get-together is for kids ages 6-12. It takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month through May at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Activities will include arts and crafts, hikes, songs, outdoor adventures. The cost is $2 per child. The next Club FUNset will take place on March 10, followed by April 14. To RSVP, contact Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org

Meet Farmer Ryan: Stop by the livestock barn and see what's new with the animals that make their home at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. This free program is for kids ages 6 to 12 and will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month through May after Club FUNset.

Spring Break Spring Fever Hikes: Ideal for kids in grades 2 to 7, this program features hikes at Sunset Hill Farm County Park from March 26-30 from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $2 per hiker. For more information, contact Program Coordinator Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org.

PAT Camp Springtime on the Farm: This camp is perfect for preschoolers, who will learn about the goats and chickens at Sunset Hill Farm. The cost of this camp is $45 and will take place March 26-29, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The camp is offered by Parents as Teachers of Porter County. To register visit www.patpc.org

Storybook Tot Trail: This free activity begins March 12 and runs year round at Sunset Hill Farm. Enjoy reading, exercising and family time by walking along the trail and stopping at each page to find out what happens next. A suggested movement will also be listed along with the story at each station. The trail begins on the path by the playground, south of the parking lot. Stories will change every month.

Spring Out to Sunset: This May 19 festival will include a visit from a talented team of dogs that have wowed crowds during NBA and NFL halftime shows, children's workshops and performances by Chicago Street Theatre and Front Porch Music, a community mosaic organized by the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, and a stunt kite team.

Rain Barrel Workshops: Learn the benefits of rain barrels, how to use them, as well as proper location and installation. These workshops will take place on March 20, 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at Sunset Hill Farm and will be led by Recycling and Waste District of Porter County. The cost is $45 and advance payment, which includes one barrel, is required. Register online at ItMeansTheWorld.org or call 465-2819.

Group Runs: This is a free running club that runs five miles and longer on varied routes at Sunset Hill Farm on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round from 8 to 9 a.m. and on Mondays from April 16 through Sept. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Drawing Trees Using Ink: This workshop will take place on Saturday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brincka Gross Gardens. It is designed for adult students of all levels who love botanical forms and wish to document them. This program is offered by Lubeznik Center for the Arts. To register, contact the Lubeznik Center at 219-874-4900. The fee for this class is $95. A supply list will be given upon registration. Participants should bring a bag lunch.

Origami: The fee for this class is $5. The class will April 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Brincka Cross Gardens.

Poetry and Nature: Learn the different ways that poets have drawn ideas and inspiration from nature. The class will be April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Brincka Cross. Fee is $20.

Plein Air Painting: En Plein Air is French for painting in the open air, and that is exactly what students will do during this class at Brincka Cross Gardens on April 28 (with a rain date on April 29) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is offered by Lubeznik Center for the Arts. To register, contact the Lubeznik Center at 219-874-4900. The fee for this class is $95. A supply list will be given upon registration. Participants should bring a bag lunch.