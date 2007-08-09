Porter County Parks add sessions to winter programs

Due to strong demand, the Porter County Parks and Recreation Department has added new sessions to its winter programs.

The programs are as follows:

Couch to Foot Pursuit: This progressive running program will prepare participants for running a 5K on March 3. The cost is $50, which includes race registration, a training schedule, guidance and advance from an ACE-certified Group Fitness Instructor, weekly email check-ins, and workout tips. Two sessions are available, from 8 to 9 a.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays through Feb. 25 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.

Indoor Weights: This free, 45-minute weightlifting class will improve one’s strength, fitness and balance. The class will be from 8 to 9 a.m. every Saturday through Feb. 25.

Snowshoe in the Park: Burn 45 percent more calories than running in this low-impact, aerobic exercise. The class costs $5 per session and will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. every Saturday through the winter. Adult snowshoes are provided.

To register for the above three programs, contact Sara Grassmeyer at 219-707-8281 or sgrassmeyer@porterco.org.

Group runs: This is a free running club that runs five miles and longer on varied routes at Sunset Hill Farm. Runs take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays year round from 8 to 9 a.m. and on Mondays from April 16 through Sept. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Club FUNset: For kids ages 6-12, the club will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month from February to May at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Activities will include arts and crafts, hikes, songs, and outdoor adventures. The cost is just $2 per child. Club members can stay for the free Meet Farmer Ryan program right afterwards. To RSVP, contact Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org.

Meet Farmer Ryan: Farmer Ryan will meet with visitors who stop by the livestock barn. This free program is for kids ages 6 to 12 and will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month from February to May after Club FUNset.

The Day It Rained Hearts: This one-hour program for preschoolers includes a story, craft, and activity at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center. The program costs $5 per family and will take place on Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Parents as Teachers of Porter County website at patpc.org.

Organize Your Important Papers: Tax season is a good time to set up an organizational system for important papers. This free program will will be led by Purdue Extension Educator Annetta Jones on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Interpretive Center. For more information or to RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office at 465-3555.

For more information on the programs, call the parks department at 465-3586 or e-mail pcparks@porterco.org