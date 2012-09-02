Porter County historic roads to be featured in IMAX movie

A crew filming an IMAX movie about Indiana’s historic roads and the
fascinating stories to be told along those roads is filming in Porter County
today and Friday.
The crew from Preserving the Historic Road will spend today filming and
conducting interviews about scenic U.S. 12 and Lakefront Drive in the
Duneland area. The crew will then spend Friday along Lincolnway in
Valparaiso -- which is part of the historic Lincoln Highway. They will stay
at DunesWalk Inn in Chesterton -- a boutique hotel inside a historic
mansion.
Indiana Dunes Tourism, the official tourism bureau of Porter County, is
hosting the crew. Indiana Dunes Tourism put together a proposal highlighting
the beauty and history of Porter County, and Porter County was one of 22
Indiana counties selected for filming.
Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said the movie is
one more way to highlight Indiana Dunes Country to potential visitors.
“People from across the nation will get a chance to see what a great
destination we have with great places to visit like the Indiana Dunes and
downtown Valparaiso,” Weimer said.
The movie will premier at the Preserving the Historic Road national
conference this September in Indianapolis.
Candy Yurcak, chairperson of the movie night committee for Preserving the
Historic Road, said the movie will showcase the state of Indiana nationally
even after the conference.
“Indiana has an incredible story to tell,” Yurcak said.
Yurcak, who is from Metamora in southern Indiana, will be part of the film
crew. She said she is especially looking forward to seeing the Indiana Dunes
for the first time.
She expects the movie to be full of stories of neat people and unique places
to stop along historic roads, and she expects the movie to be especially
popular among people who are interested in scenic roads and history.