Porter County historic roads to be featured in IMAX movie

A crew filming an IMAX movie about Indiana’s historic roads and the fascinating stories to be told along those roads is filming in Porter County today and Friday.

The crew from Preserving the Historic Road will spend today filming and conducting interviews about scenic U.S. 12 and Lakefront Drive in the Duneland area. The crew will then spend Friday along Lincolnway in Valparaiso -- which is part of the historic Lincoln Highway. They will stay at DunesWalk Inn in Chesterton -- a boutique hotel inside a historic mansion.

Indiana Dunes Tourism, the official tourism bureau of Porter County, is hosting the crew. Indiana Dunes Tourism put together a proposal highlighting the beauty and history of Porter County, and Porter County was one of 22 Indiana counties selected for filming.

Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said the movie is one more way to highlight Indiana Dunes Country to potential visitors.

“People from across the nation will get a chance to see what a great destination we have with great places to visit like the Indiana Dunes and downtown Valparaiso,” Weimer said.

The movie will premier at the Preserving the Historic Road national conference this September in Indianapolis.

Candy Yurcak, chairperson of the movie night committee for Preserving the Historic Road, said the movie will showcase the state of Indiana nationally even after the conference.

“Indiana has an incredible story to tell,” Yurcak said.

Yurcak, who is from Metamora in southern Indiana, will be part of the film crew. She said she is especially looking forward to seeing the Indiana Dunes for the first time.

She expects the movie to be full of stories of neat people and unique places to stop along historic roads, and she expects the movie to be especially popular among people who are interested in scenic roads and history.