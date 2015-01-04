Porter County Community Foundation pledges inclusiveness in wake of religious law

The Porter County
Community Foundation issued a statement after deadline Tuesday in response
to the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act” which was signed by Governor Mike
Pence last week.
“From the very
beginning of the Porter County Community Foundation (Foundation), one of our
core values has been and continues to be our commitment to inclusiveness and
unity for the advancement of Porter County,” the statement said.
The Foundation said
that in June of 2010, its Board of Directors formally adopted a Commitment
to Inclusiveness that states, in part, that it shall operate according to
the following principles:
We value, respect
and embrace diversity in all aspects of our activities.
We are committed to
inclusiveness as a core operating principle for our organization.
We will not engage
in or tolerate any form or act of discrimination or harassment and we shall
be vigilant against any such conduct.
We shall be open
and accessible to all.
We shall treat each
other and those we serve with respect.
We shall
demonstrate fair and equal treatment for all.
The Foundation has
been and will continue to be involved in and support initiatives designed to
promote diversity and inclusion in Porter County and throughout northwest
Indiana.
“The enactment of
the (RFRA) has brought the issue of discrimination to the forefront in our
state. While the Foundation does not normally engage in political
activities, we want to be clear in our position that we do not discriminate
nor will we tolerate discrimination against anyone because of race,
ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation or religion,” the statement said.
“We will continue
to work to make Porter County, northwest Indiana and our state a welcoming
place where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their full potential. We
encourage our elected officials and community leaders to speak out against
discrimination and encourage them to take appropriate action to ensure that
discrimination is neither allowed nor condoned in Indiana.”