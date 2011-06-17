Impact Porter County has awarded a a $45,000 Women’s Fund grant to Parents As Teachers of Porter County.

“I can’t tell you how many families will benefit from this gift,” said Jill Stricker, Executive Director of Parents As Teachers of Porter County. “This takes our organization to the next level.”

Parents As Teachers was awarded the grant on Wednesday from Impact Porter County, a women’s giving circle associated with the Porter County Community Foundation.

“This grant will help us expand our early intervention and school readiness services for low-income families,” said Stricker. “We will reach 200 more beneficiaries thanks to these grant funds.”

Parents As Teachers (PAT) of Porter County is a universal access, early childhood family education program. The purpose of PAT is to assist families in preparing their children (birth to age 5), to be ready to learn as they enter school.

“Parents as Teachers was one of the three grant finalists vying this year for the Women’s Fund high-impact grant,” said Joanne Urschel, Impact Porter County grant committee chair. Women’s Fund grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations in support of a program serving women and/or children in Porter County. The other finalists, The Caring Place and Discoveries Unlimited, each received a $2,500 grant.

“I think all our nonprofits are wonderful and our community thanks them for the work they do,” said Urschel. “We are thrilled that we can help them make an impact.” In the past three years Impact Porter County has awarded over $120,000 in Women’s Fund grants.

Introduced in 2007, Impact Porter County is an active giving circle through the Porter County Community Foundation. Its mission is to empower women to dramatically improve their lives by collectively funding significant grants that make a lasting impact.

Each year women are invited to support the Impact Porter County mission with a contribution to the Women’s Fund. The goal is to raise $100,000 annually; half is awarded each year in a high-impact grant to advance women in Porter County and half is endowed through the Women’s Fund at the Porter County Community Foundation to continue helping women forever. To learn more about Impact Porter County and to view Women’s Fund impact stories, visit online at www.portercountyfoundation.org

or contact the Foundation at 219-465-0294.