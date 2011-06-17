Impact Porter County has awarded a a $45,000 Women’s Fund grant to Parents
As Teachers of Porter County.
“I can’t tell you how many families will benefit from this gift,” said Jill
Stricker, Executive Director of Parents As Teachers of Porter County. “This
takes our organization to the next level.”
Parents As Teachers was awarded the grant on Wednesday from Impact Porter
County, a women’s giving circle associated with the Porter County Community
Foundation.
“This grant will help us expand our early intervention and school readiness
services for low-income families,” said Stricker. “We will reach 200 more
beneficiaries thanks to these grant funds.”
Parents As Teachers (PAT) of Porter County is a universal access, early
childhood family education program. The purpose of PAT is to assist families
in preparing their children (birth to age 5), to be ready to learn as they
enter school.
“Parents as Teachers was one of the three grant finalists vying this year
for the Women’s Fund high-impact grant,” said Joanne Urschel, Impact Porter
County grant committee chair. Women’s Fund grants are awarded to nonprofit
organizations in support of a program serving women and/or children in
Porter County. The other finalists, The Caring Place and Discoveries
Unlimited, each received a $2,500 grant.
“I think all our nonprofits are wonderful and our community thanks them for
the work they do,” said Urschel. “We are thrilled that we can help them make
an impact.” In the past three years Impact Porter County has awarded over
$120,000 in Women’s Fund grants.
Introduced in 2007, Impact Porter County is an active giving circle through
the Porter County Community Foundation. Its mission is to empower women to
dramatically improve their lives by collectively funding significant grants
that make a lasting impact.
Each year women are invited to support the Impact Porter County mission with
a contribution to the Women’s Fund. The goal is to raise $100,000 annually;
half is awarded each year in a high-impact grant to advance women in Porter
County and half is endowed through the Women’s Fund at the Porter County
Community Foundation to continue helping women forever. To learn more about
Impact Porter County and to view Women’s Fund impact stories, visit online
at
www.portercountyfoundation.org
or contact the Foundation at 219-465-0294.