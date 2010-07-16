New brochure unites diverse Porter County museums

The Museums of Porter County, a group that promotes local museums, has published a new brochure entitled “South of the Indiana Dunes: Visit the Museums of Porter County.”

Copies of the new brochure are available free of charge at the Indiana Dunes Tourism Visitor Center, the Chesterton Art Center, the Westchester Township History Museum, the Brauer Museum of Art, the Alton Goin Museum, the Beverly Shores Art Gallery and Depot Museum, The Porter County Museum, the Valparaiso Fire Museum, the Hour Glass House Museum, the Stagecoach Inn and Panhandle Depot Museum and the Indiana Dunes State Park.

The colored brochure includes photographs and information about the nine museums located in Porter County.

It also provides listings for the Indiana Dunes State Park and the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

All of the museums are free of charge, although two are available by appointment only.

The Indiana Dunes State Park charges an entry fee and the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore charges a fee at West Beach during the summer, but otherwise its various sites are free of charge.

The new museum brochure was funded through a grant from the Porter County Convention Recreation and Visitors Commission and through contributions from the member museums.

For more information about the Museums of Porter County, call the group’s coordinator, Jane Walsh-Brown, at the Westchester Township History Museum, 983-9715.

Posted 7/16/2010