Munchkins return to Chesterton Wizard of Oz Festival: Autographs from Wizard of Oz film celebrities were available at various times over the event filled Oz Festival weekend. Here Munchkin wives Mary Ellen St. Aubin, Myrna Swensen and original Munchkin from the movie Margaret Pellegrini, sign autographs for festival goers Sunday afternoon before heading to the bandstand for festival closing ceremonies. (Tribune photo by Dana Gilbertson) Posted 9/17/2012