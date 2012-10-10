Mike Anton named 'Community Hero;' vote for him to win $10K for the schools

Mike Anton of Anton Insurance Agency in Chesterton has been named a Community Hero.

He’s one of 15 insurance agents around the country so recognized by Safeco Insurance.

And his honor has benefited the Duneland Education Foundation to the tune of $5,000, donated by Safeco in Anton’s name.

Now Dunelander have the opportunity to double up on Safeco’s donation by voting for Anton on line, in Safeco’s “Vote for your Favorite Safeco Community Hero” contest.

The hero with the most votes will win a $10,000 donation from Safeco for his or her charity and the runner-up will earn $5,000.

You can vote once every 24 hours until the contest ends at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Only persons 13 and older are eligible to vote. To vote, go to http://promoshq.wildfireapp.com/website/6/contests/296757

Anton was nominated for the Safeco Community Hero award by Kathryn Byrnes of the Anton Insurance Agency.

“Local heroes like Michael Anton and the good work of the Duneland Education Foundation can inspire all of us to make a difference, and we thank Anton Insurance Agency for sharing their story with Safeco,” said Brenda Mann Harrison, manager of the Agent Giving Program for Safeco.

For the last seven years, Anton has helped the Duneland Education Foundation provide financial resources that impact K-12 students in the Duneland community. He has actively been involved in driving participation, attendance, and fundraising at Duneland Education’s major events.

The Duneland Education Foundation exists to improve and enhance education in the region. Since its creation in 1995, the nonprofit organization has enriched the educational experience of almost 6,000 students and awarded more than $150,000 to teachers in the Duneland School Corporation and at St. Patrick Catholic School.

Anton has also been an active board member of the Duneland YMCA, past president of the Chesterton/Porter Rotary Club and the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, and founder of the Excellence in Athletics banquet, which has been helping CHS’s athletic teams for 33 years.