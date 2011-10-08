Lt. Michael Masty bound for home

US Army Lieutenant Michael D. Masty, a 2000 Chesterton High School graduate, has ended his current deployment to Afghanistan and is on a several step journey back to the 4th Infantry Division’s home base in Colorado Springs, Col.

Michael is currently in Kuwait, and is soon to be in Germany for debriefing, then will return to the US via Dover Air Force base.

In his deployment, Lt. Masty commanded a mechanized combat infantry platoon in various eastern provinces of Afghanistan. During this tour, Michael received his promotion from Second to First Lieutenant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for valor in combat.

While deployed, the Lt.’s wife Amanda, (nee Goulet) also formerly of Chesterton, safely delivered their first daughter, Ann Marie, as a sibling to their son Logan. The homecoming will be the Lieutenant’s first meeting with his new daughter.

Lt. Masty is the son of Dana Masty of Valparaiso and David Masty of Chesterton. Best wishes and congratulations are extended to the new parents - and heartfelt wishes for a safe journey home.