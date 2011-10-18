Loving House raising funds for Peru orphanage

Joe and Carlota Hursey of Chesterton, founders of the Loving House Project, are now raising funds toward a remodeling project for a children’s home in Peru.

The couple will travel to Chaclacayo, Peru in November to volunteer at the Villa La Paz: Home for Destitute and Sick Children of Peru. The Peru project represents a new chapter for Loving House Project. After three years of working in Vietnam, helping two orphanages and building 16 homes, the Hurseys are now moving on to help the poor and disadvantaged in South America.

Villa La Paz Foundation is located 30 miles outside of Lima, Peru, in the foothills of the Andes mountains. Dr. Anthony Lazzara, an American pediatrician, has dedicated the past 26 years of his life caring for the impoverished, sick and disabled children at the orphanage, which is run entirely on donations. The Hurseys said they first learned about Lazzara when they watched a documentary, “The Human Experience,” about Lazzara’s work with the lost children of Peru. The Hurseys contacted Lazzara and learned that the entire house needs to be painted and the deteriorating kitchen countertops are nearly impossible to disinfect and need to be replaced. The Loving House Project is now committed to raising $5,000 toward the project.

To make a donation, go online at lovinghouseproject.org or send a donation to Loving House Project, 723 South Park Drive, Chesterton, IN 46304. One hundred percent of all donations received will go toward the renovation project.