Local teacher creates wearable writing pad

Years of watching students write all over their hands and arms gave Dave Bullock, a teacher at Chesterton Middle School, an idea for a fun alternative- the Scribbleband™ .

The Scribbleband™ is a safe and colorful silicone rubber wristband featuring a large writing pad on which one can write with an erasable marker. To erase the message, simply hold the band under running water and gently rub the message off.

The Scribbleband™ is offered in several colorful swirl designs and in three sizes. The Scribbleband™ is great for reminding kids (and parents) of appointments or homework assignments. Many are giving it as a gift with a personal message written on their band. Parents are writing important reminders on their child’s band before they go off to school or out to play. There are many applications for the Scribbleband™ .

Bullock, a native of Chesterton, came up with the idea around October of 2010 and was just issued his patent in January of 2012. While most teachers were enjoying their spring break, Bullock was busy introducing The Scribbleband™ at one of the biggest trade shows in the world, the 2012 ASD Gift and Toy Expo in Las Vegas.

To his surprise, the Scribbleband™, out of thousands, was named as one of the top 10 new products by “Top Ten Wholesaler”, a leading magazine in the industry, at the Vegas Tradeshow.

Bullock describes the experience as “very overwhelming, but extremely exciting. I really didn’t know for sure how the Scribbleband™ was going to be received. I had retail buyers and distributors asking me questions continuously all day long. It was a lot of fun, though I really had to be on my toes.”

The number of stores nationwide carrying the Scribbleband™ is growing. The Scribblebands are available locally at Lee’s Hallmark in Chesterton. Or visit www.scribbleband.com for more information.