Local food pantry sees steady increase in need

The number of families seeking assistance from the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry has been steadily increasing over the past year, board vice-president Dawn Ruge reports.

At it’s inception in the 1980s, the pantry served 30 to 40 families. “The number of families served at the most recent distribution topped 200,” Ruge said.

The pantry was initially started by a group of local church pastors in the 1980’s when the economy took a nosedive. The pastors realized there was a need to establish a food pantry until the economy improved.

The need is still there and during this more recent economic turn down the need has risen dramatically.

Distribution is held every other Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the new headquarters for the Food Pantry within the Duneland Resale Shop building at 801 Broadway, Chesterton.

The next distribution is set for December 6, and every other Tuesday following.

The pantry strives to provide food from all food groups to help families stretch their monthly food budget. Some clients are seniors on fixed incomes, some are the underemployed, are laid off, have temporary needs or are unable to find employment.

“Without the generosity of our Duneland community, the pantry couldn’t have survived all these years,” said Ruge.

The pantry is funded solely through cash donations from individuals, churches, civic organizations, businesses and direct donations of food items.

Donations are always welcome.

Checks may be mailed to WNFP, Box 902, Chesterton, Indiana, 46304.

Donations of food items may be dropped off in the lobby of the Duneland Resale, at Porter Bank, Fifth/Third Bank and LaPorte Savings Bank all year long and, during the holiday season at Anton Insurance, Zing Pizzeria and Villanova Restaurant during regular business hours. For information call Joan at 219-926-4278 or Dawn at 219-787-8475.