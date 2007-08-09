On Wednesday, July 4th, in conjunction with the Family 4th Fest at Hawthorne Park in Porter, Chesterton Lions Club members will be cooking up a delicious Pancake and Sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m.

The cost is: $5.00 and includes 3 pancakes, 3 sausages, and choice of coffee or orange juice. Additional pancakes and sausage are available for $1.00 each.

The Lions Club pancake griddles will be set up in front of the Hawthorne Park Community Building, which will be open for indoor dining.

Proceeds will support Lions Club projects in the Duneland community.

The 73rd Annual Turtle Derby will be run at 11 a.m in the basketball courts in Hawthorne Park.

The turtles, with a lot of encouragement from their owners, will be vying for trophies and prizes. Last year, families, friends and neighbors crowded around the race area to watch a record-setting105 turtles compete for prizes!

Children may register their turtles between 10 and 11 a.m. The first heat will start at 11:00.

No snapping turtles are allowed.

The Lions urge local residents to bring their families out early to enjoy a yummy pancake and sausage breakfast, from 7-11a.m. before the 9 a.m. parade, and turtle derby at 11 am.