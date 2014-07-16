Chesterton Tribune

 

 

Lions Club duck race and community yard sale Saturday

The Chesterton Lions Club Community Yard Sale & Annual Duck Race will be held Saturday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sawgrass Market, 1505 S. Calumet Road. Coffee and hot dogs, served by the Chesterton Lions Club, will be available.

Booth space is still available for anyone interested in clearing out their clutter.

The cost is $15 per 12’ x 12’ space, or two spaces for $20. Limited tables are available for rent $10 each but must be reserved in advance.

A special offer--buy six Duck Race tickets, and get one space free. Contact Lion Vince at 926-6416 to reserve a space or sign-up online at http://yardsale.chestertonlions.org

The Lions Club Annual Duck Race will be run at 2 p.m. in Coffee Creek, on the North side of Sawgrass Market. Everyone is invited to come watch thousands of little rubber duckies as they race down Coffee Creek to the finish line! Tickets will be available from Lions Club members up until race time. Tickets are $5.00 each or 3 for $10.

Winners need not be present.

 

