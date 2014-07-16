Lions Club duck race and community yard sale Saturday

The Chesterton
Lions Club Community Yard Sale & Annual Duck Race will be held Saturday,
July 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sawgrass Market, 1505 S. Calumet Road.
Coffee and hot dogs, served by the Chesterton Lions Club, will be available.
Booth space is
still available for anyone interested in clearing out their clutter.
The cost is $15 per
12’ x 12’ space, or two spaces for $20. Limited tables are available for
rent $10 each but must be reserved in advance.
A special
offer--buy six Duck Race tickets, and get one space free. Contact Lion Vince
at 926-6416 to reserve a space or sign-up online at