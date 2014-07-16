Lions Club duck race and community yard sale Saturday

The Chesterton Lions Club Community Yard Sale & Annual Duck Race will be held Saturday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sawgrass Market, 1505 S. Calumet Road. Coffee and hot dogs, served by the Chesterton Lions Club, will be available.

Booth space is still available for anyone interested in clearing out their clutter.

The cost is $15 per 12’ x 12’ space, or two spaces for $20. Limited tables are available for rent $10 each but must be reserved in advance.

A special offer--buy six Duck Race tickets, and get one space free. Contact Lion Vince at 926-6416 to reserve a space or sign-up online at