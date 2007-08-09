James O'Connor Martial Arts and Fitness moving to bigger facility

James O’Connor Martial Arts and Fitness has announced that it is relocating. The martial arts school will purchase and renovate a facility that will be larger.

The school said the new facility will better serve the needs of the community and current students with multiple classrooms and a streamlined class schedule.

In the meantime, the school will have a temporary location at the Sawgrass Marketplace in Chesterton. The current location, at 535 Broadway, will close on Friday, Dec. 30 and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Sawgrass, 1505-5 South Calumet Road.

For more information regarding the move, or to inquire about classes, call 926-5425 or see chestertonmaa@yahoo.com