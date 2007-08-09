Chesterton Tribune

James O'Connor Martial Arts and Fitness moving to bigger facility

James O’Connor Martial Arts and Fitness has announced that it is relocating. The martial arts school will purchase and renovate a facility that will be larger.

The school said the new facility will better serve the needs of the community and current students with multiple classrooms and a streamlined class schedule.

In the meantime, the school will have a temporary location at the Sawgrass Marketplace in Chesterton. The current location, at 535 Broadway, will close on Friday, Dec. 30 and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Sawgrass, 1505-5 South Calumet Road.

For more information regarding the move, or to inquire about classes, call 926-5425 or see chestertonmaa@yahoo.com

 

