James O'Connor Martial Arts and Fitness moving to bigger facility

James O’Connor Martial Arts and Fitness has announced that it is relocating.
The martial arts school will purchase and renovate a facility that will be
larger.
The school said the new facility will better serve the needs of the
community and current students with multiple classrooms and a streamlined
class schedule.
In the meantime, the school will have a temporary location at the Sawgrass
Marketplace in Chesterton. The current location, at 535 Broadway, will close
on Friday, Dec. 30 and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Sawgrass, 1505-5
South Calumet Road.
For more information regarding the move, or to inquire about classes, call
926-5425 or see
chestertonmaa@yahoo.com