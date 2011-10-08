Hundreds brave the cold to enjoy Twilight Christmas Parade here

Chesterton’s chilly downtown streets were packed with hundreds of expectant
Duneland children last Friday evening. They weren’t disappointed. More than
40 local organizations spread holiday cheer with entries in this year’s
annual Twilight Christmas Parade, hosted by the Duneland Chamber of
Commerce.
In addition to traditional Christmas floats, decorated tractors and shining
sports cars, the parade offered Duneland children and their families plenty
of holiday music provided by the Chesterton High School marching band, Road
to Life Church and Fairhaven Baptist Church.
The Chesterton Fire Department offered a special surprise during the
parade’s finale, as the fire truck carrying Santa’s reindeer was actually
connected to Santa’s fire truck with “reins” of Christmas lights. Fire truck
drivers communicated with one another and with a walking fireman via
walkie-talkies, to ensure the lights wouldn’t snap during the parade.
“We love putting on this parade every year. It’s amazing to see the hundreds
of families who come out and celebrate, regardless of the weather. And this
year, our local organizations really went all-out with their entries. This
community truly cares about its children and making the holidays special for
them.” says Heather Ennis, the Chamber’s Executive Director.
Following the parade, Santa Claus was in his house on Broadway to hear the
Christmas wishes of Duneland’s boys and girls.
Santa will be in his house in Thomas Centennial Park every Saturday leading
up to Christmas from 10-Noon and 1-3 p.m. Each child will be gifted with a
coloring book from State Farm Insurance, a coupon from Applebee’s Bar and
Grill, and a candy cane.
Visitors are asked to bring canned vegetables to Santa for him to deliver to
local families in need.
For more information about upcoming holiday events, please contact the
Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513 or
info@chestertonchamber.org