Hundreds brave the cold to enjoy Twilight Christmas Parade here

Chesterton’s chilly downtown streets were packed with hundreds of expectant Duneland children last Friday evening. They weren’t disappointed. More than 40 local organizations spread holiday cheer with entries in this year’s annual Twilight Christmas Parade, hosted by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to traditional Christmas floats, decorated tractors and shining sports cars, the parade offered Duneland children and their families plenty of holiday music provided by the Chesterton High School marching band, Road to Life Church and Fairhaven Baptist Church.

The Chesterton Fire Department offered a special surprise during the parade’s finale, as the fire truck carrying Santa’s reindeer was actually connected to Santa’s fire truck with “reins” of Christmas lights. Fire truck drivers communicated with one another and with a walking fireman via walkie-talkies, to ensure the lights wouldn’t snap during the parade.

“We love putting on this parade every year. It’s amazing to see the hundreds of families who come out and celebrate, regardless of the weather. And this year, our local organizations really went all-out with their entries. This community truly cares about its children and making the holidays special for them.” says Heather Ennis, the Chamber’s Executive Director.

Following the parade, Santa Claus was in his house on Broadway to hear the Christmas wishes of Duneland’s boys and girls.

Santa will be in his house in Thomas Centennial Park every Saturday leading up to Christmas from 10-Noon and 1-3 p.m. Each child will be gifted with a coloring book from State Farm Insurance, a coupon from Applebee’s Bar and Grill, and a candy cane.

Visitors are asked to bring canned vegetables to Santa for him to deliver to local families in need.

For more information about upcoming holiday events, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513 or info@chestertonchamber.org