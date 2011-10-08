Hooked on Art, Cruise Night, Euro Market all downtown on Saturday

Think live art.

Think live music.

Think family fun.

Think creatively, at the inaugural Hooked on Art Festival, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Thomas Centennial Park in Downtown Chesterton.

Hooked on Art will benefit Frontline Foundations Inc. a faith-based substance-abuse treatment program based in Chesterton and serving young adults.

Begin with the live-art performances throughout the day, by graffiti wizards Seiz BSF and Gnarly Jargon; chalk artist Nancy Pochis-Bank; and painters Michelle Pendergrass and Cheryl Mercier. All of them will donate their works—created on the spot and on the fly—to a silent auction later in the day, proceeds from which will benefit indigent clients.

There’ll also be a community mosaic, created by Dunelanders themselves, who’ll be invited to glue pieces to the work in progress.

For the kids there’ll be a pumpkin patch, where they’ll be able to trick out their own pumpkin with family-friendly decorations.

Live improv and music performances begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day. Scheduled to perform: The Ranting Llamas, Phil Dietrich, Lexi Elisha, Kevin McDaniel, Baker’s Men, and Behold the Branch.

Just a note: Lexi Elisha is gearing up to open for country legend Clint Black, so you’ll get a chance to sample her unique brand of pop before Black’s fans do.

Test-Drive a Lakeshore Ford and Earn Frontline $20

And there’s more.

Lakeshore Ford has chosen Frontline Foundation as its partner for Ford’s Drive 4 UR Community fundraiser. All you have to do is show up, sign a waiver, and drive a new Ford around the block, to earn $20 for Frontline.

Lakeshore Ford has agreed to donate up to $6,000 to Frontline to support substance-abuse treatment scholarships.

The offer is good between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One test-drive per household and drivers must be at least 18 years of age. No appointment necessary. Just stop by.

Cruise Night

Also on tap for Saturday—in what’s gotta be the biggest single event day in Duneland all year—is this summer’s final edition of Chesterton Cruise Night.

If you’ve got some wicked wheels, or merely want to gawk at some sleek Detroit steel, plan on sticking around after Hooked on Art for Cruise Night. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs to 8 p.m., so there’ll be plenty of time to get your Route 66 on.

And, of course, the European Market will open as usual at 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. Lots of food, crafts, and cool items will be on sale.