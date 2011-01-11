Help sought for local girl, Phoenix Bridegroom, 5

Local fundraising efforts are underway to assist Phoenix Bridegroom, 5, who was diagnosed with type ALL pre B leukemia on Oct. 24.

Phoenix is the daughter of John and Tammy Bridgegroom and sister to Diva. She is suffering from bleeding and swelling around her brain and is currently unconscious and on a ventilator at Riley’s Children’s Hospital, where she is in critical condition. Phoenix started receiving chemotherapy treatments on Oct. 27 and has shown dramatic improvements in her white blood cell count.

Donations in the form of cash or credit are now being accepted at the Duneland Family YMCA, 215 Roosevelt St., Chesterton.

Fundraiser ideas are also welcomed and can be sent to mwebb@dunelandymca.org

The Porter Masonic Lodge #137 will host a bake sale and silent auction on Nov. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the lodge, 13. N. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. The event will help raise funds for the Bridegroom family.