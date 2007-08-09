Help available to attend Camp FUNset at Sunset Hill Farm Park

The Porter County Parks Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of the Porter County Parks and Recreation Department, has donated funds to make scholarships available for this year’s Camp FUNset.

“This money will assist more than 50 campers to participate in one of our incredible Camp FUNset camps,” said Camp Director Katie Rizer. “We’re truly grateful for the generosity of the Porter County Parks Foundation.”

Registration for Camp FUNset is now open. Each camp will offer team-building, nature hikes and activities, arts and crafts, games, songs, a closing ceremony and family open house. Some new features this year include a low ropes course, archery at select camps and teams that are divided into age groups.

The first week of Camp FUNset will be Leadership Camp from June 11-14. The last week of camp will be in the beginning of August. All day camps will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Camp FUNset is open to kids entering first through seventh grades for the upcoming 2012-13 school year.

With the scholarships, the cost for the first weeklong camp is $38, and $60 for each additional camp. The normal price of each camp is $75. For more information on Camp FUNset scholarships, contact Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org

or go online at portercountyparks.org

The following are the camps that will be offered at Camp FUNset this year.

Ready ... Set ... Lead! Leadership Camp, June 11-14: Campers will enjoy team-building activities that encourage self-esteem, leadership and trust. They will also be the first group to experience the new new Low Ropes Course.

Dash! Active Camp, June 18-21: Campers will create a camp obstacle course to run on the last day, and participate in lots of other fun activities, like Tae Kwon Do.

Celebrate! Mini-Camp, July 2-3: This two-day mini-camp is perfect for kids who want to try a little bit of everything Camp FUNset has to offer. Hikes, arts and crafts, team-building and intro to archery are included. The price for this camp is $40.

Action! Film Camp, July 9-12: Campers will learn to write, choreograph, film and edit their own flashmob music video. Kids will also get to present a live performance to family and friends at the end of the week.

Pioneer! Pioneer Camp, July 16-19: Campers will go back in time to when kids worked on the farm, cared for animals, planted crops and created their own games. The week will end with a wagon journey along the “Oregon Trail.”

Explore! Explorer’s Camp, July 30-Aug. 2: Kids who love nature can become Junior Naturalists at this camp. Campers will dig into nature as they learn about the diverse wildlife that exists at Sunset Hill Farm.