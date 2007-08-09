Handmade quilts to be raffled to benefit Relay for Life

Four quilts are being offered for silent auction at the Duneland Resale to raise funds for the shop’s Duneland Relay for Life team.

Two quilts, a Spiderman children’s quilt (88”x66”) and a red work throw (60”x70”) were made by the Sew-Bee-It Quilters, the Purdue North Central Women’s Association quilters.

A third quilt (60”x76”) and throw (43”x36”) were made by Salem Vantil and donated to the Duneland Resale’s Relay for Life team for the silent auction. These were made from recycled materials, using bed linens bought from Duneland Resale.

All quilts are now on display at the Duneland Resale shop.

Bids may be made on the quilts at Duneland Resale during regular business hours, Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Also bids may be made at the Resale’s Bark for Life event, Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. or at the Duneland Relay for Life, June 17-18, where winners will be announced.