Girl Scouts organize focus meeting on feeding the hungry

Girl Scout Troop 30459 is calling together the leaders of community groups involved in feeding the hungry in the community on Saturday, February 2, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's United Church.

The purpose of this focus meeting is to assess what is being done for the hungry in our community, to open channels of communication between groups, assess whether the community is doing enough, or see what changes could be made.

The Girl Scouts are using this meeting to help groups serve the hungry and also to complete a Girl Scout Advocate Journey. Through this Girl Scout Journey they are learning to be advocates for a good cause. It will also help the girls on the way to completing a Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.

Members of the Duneland community who are involved in a group that in some way assists the hungry, please consider attending this meeting. Registration is recommended but not required.

To register or for more questions call 929-5707. The church is located at 225 W. Lincoln Avenue in Chesterton.