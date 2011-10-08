Girl Scouts organize focus meeting on feeding the hungry

Girl Scout Troop 30459 is calling together the leaders of community groups
involved in feeding the hungry in the community on Saturday, February 2, at
1:30 p.m. at St. John's United Church.
The purpose of this focus meeting is to assess what is being done for the
hungry in our community, to open channels of communication between groups,
assess whether the community is doing enough, or see what changes could be
made.
The Girl Scouts are using this meeting to help groups serve the hungry and
also to complete a Girl Scout Advocate Journey. Through this Girl Scout
Journey they are learning to be advocates for a good cause. It will also
help the girls on the way to completing a Gold Award, the highest award a
Girl Scout can receive.
Members of the Duneland community who are involved in a group that in some
way assists the hungry, please consider attending this meeting. Registration
is recommended but not required.
To register or for more questions call 929-5707. The church is located at
225 W. Lincoln Avenue in Chesterton.