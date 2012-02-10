Get tickets now for the Chamber progressive dinner on October 16

Public tickets are now on sale to “Experience The Progressive Dinner:
Kicked-Back Style,” the second dinner tour to be hosted by the Chesterton/Duneland
Chamber of Commerce.
The event will start sharply at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Hooligan’s Pub
in Chesterton.
Dinner guests will be treated to course-and-drink-pairings at El Salto
Mexican Restaurant, Gelsosomo’s Pub, and Riley’s Railhouse (featuring Chef
Ed Kis of Great Lakes Catering).
After touring the first three restaurants in smaller groups, all 150 guests
will be transported to Hooligan’s Pub for the final dessert course, a silent
auction, and a live concert by acclaimed rock band Old Skool. Nationally
renowned Michael Bruccoleri (a former Herman’s Hermit) and Chicago Bluesman
Mr. Gerry Hundt will also be performing during the tour.
“Our first Progressive Dinner sold out very quickly, and our waiting list
was as long as the registration list,” Chamber Executive Director Heather
Ennis said. “We had people calling from three counties over, trying to get
reservations. It was an amazing experience for all of our guests and our
Chamber member chefs and hosts. We’re really looking forward to this next
tour, which will be a “kicked-back” version of the February event—a bit less
formal—and capped by all 150 guests coming together to celebrate at
Hooligan’s at the end of the night.”
Event tickets are $55 per person, which includes four
course-and-drink-pairings, four live music concerts, transportation, and
access to a silent auction.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513,
visiting www.dunelandchamber.org
or e-mailing
info@chestertonchamber.org
Tickets are extremely limited, and prompt registration by interested guests
is strongly encouraged.