Get tickets now for the Chamber progressive dinner on October 16

Public tickets are now on sale to “Experience The Progressive Dinner: Kicked-Back Style,” the second dinner tour to be hosted by the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

The event will start sharply at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Hooligan’s Pub in Chesterton.

Dinner guests will be treated to course-and-drink-pairings at El Salto Mexican Restaurant, Gelsosomo’s Pub, and Riley’s Railhouse (featuring Chef Ed Kis of Great Lakes Catering).

After touring the first three restaurants in smaller groups, all 150 guests will be transported to Hooligan’s Pub for the final dessert course, a silent auction, and a live concert by acclaimed rock band Old Skool. Nationally renowned Michael Bruccoleri (a former Herman’s Hermit) and Chicago Bluesman Mr. Gerry Hundt will also be performing during the tour.

“Our first Progressive Dinner sold out very quickly, and our waiting list was as long as the registration list,” Chamber Executive Director Heather Ennis said. “We had people calling from three counties over, trying to get reservations. It was an amazing experience for all of our guests and our Chamber member chefs and hosts. We’re really looking forward to this next tour, which will be a “kicked-back” version of the February event—a bit less formal—and capped by all 150 guests coming together to celebrate at Hooligan’s at the end of the night.”

Event tickets are $55 per person, which includes four course-and-drink-pairings, four live music concerts, transportation, and access to a silent auction.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513, visiting www.dunelandchamber.org

or e-mailing info@chestertonchamber.org

Tickets are extremely limited, and prompt registration by interested guests is strongly encouraged.