Get ready for Oz: Streets will be closed, traffic heavy, be patient

The Wizard of Oz Festival will descend on the Town of Chesterton this weekend.

But set-up begins on Friday, when the following streets will be closed for the duration of the fest, Chesterton Police said:

•North/South Calumet Road from Grant Ave. to West Indiana Ave.

•Broadway from South Calumet Road to Fourth Street.

•Second Street from Broadway to West Indiana Ave.

•Third Street from Broadway to West Indiana Ave.

Oz Parade

The Oz Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday on the following streets to accommodate the parade route:

•Broadway from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.

•Fourth Street from Broadway to West Indiana Ave.

•South Calumet Road from West Indiana Ave. to Porter Ave.

Residents should expect congestion and delays in the area of the parade route, which is as follows:

•North on Eighth Street from West Morgan Ave.

•Right/east on Broadway.

•Right/south on Fourth Street.

•Left/east on West Indiana Ave.

•Right/south on South Calumet Road.

•Right/west on West Porter Ave.

•Finishing at West Porter Ave. and Sixth Street.

Emerald City 5K Run/Walk

The Emerald City 5K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. No streets will be closed during the event but residents and motorists should expect traffic congestion during the run.

The event begins at the Duneland YMCA and traverses East Morgan Ave., Roosevelt Street, Bowser Ave., Wilson Street, South Calumet Road, Broadway, Fifth Street, Eighth Street, Lincoln Ave., and 10th Street.

For more information on Oz Fest, visit www.ozfestivalchesterton.com