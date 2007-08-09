Free Rx card can save folks up to 75 percent on prescriptions

Dunelanders now have access to a free discount prescription drug card, the
Chesterton Town Manager’s Office announced in a statement released on
Thursday.
The Chesterton Rx Card is being offered to all residents compliments of the
Indiana Drug Card and the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns (IACT).
The free drug card provides savings up to 75 perccent on prescription drugs
and is accepted at over 56,000 pharmacies across the country.
This program has no restrictions to membership, no income requirements, no
age limitations, and there are no applications to fill out.
“The Chesterton Rx Card was launched to help uninsured and underinsured
residents afford their prescription medications,” the statement said.
“However, the program can also be used by people who have health insurance
coverage with no prescription benefits, which is common in many health
savings accounts (HSA) and high deductible health plans. Additionally,
people who have prescription coverage can use this program for non-formulary
or non-covered drugs.”
Folks can obtain one of these cards by visiting www.chestertonin.org and
clicking on the “Chesterton Rx Card” link. People who are unable to access
the internet may obtain a card at the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of
Commerce, 220 Broadway; Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway; or the
Chesterton Municipal Complex, 1490 Broadway.
The Chesterton Rx Card, compliments of the Indiana Drug Card is being funded
through the participation of pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies.
“We encourage all residents to take advantage of the opportunity to help
offset the rising costs of prescription drugs purchased in Indiana,” said
IACT Executive Director Matthew C. Greller. “The Indiana Drug Card is open
to all residents and everyone should be able to benefit from this program at
some point.”