Free Rx card can save folks up to 75 percent on prescriptions

Dunelanders now have access to a free discount prescription drug card, the Chesterton Town Manager’s Office announced in a statement released on Thursday.

The Chesterton Rx Card is being offered to all residents compliments of the Indiana Drug Card and the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns (IACT). The free drug card provides savings up to 75 perccent on prescription drugs and is accepted at over 56,000 pharmacies across the country.

This program has no restrictions to membership, no income requirements, no age limitations, and there are no applications to fill out.

“The Chesterton Rx Card was launched to help uninsured and underinsured residents afford their prescription medications,” the statement said. “However, the program can also be used by people who have health insurance coverage with no prescription benefits, which is common in many health savings accounts (HSA) and high deductible health plans. Additionally, people who have prescription coverage can use this program for non-formulary or non-covered drugs.”

Folks can obtain one of these cards by visiting www.chestertonin.org and clicking on the “Chesterton Rx Card” link. People who are unable to access the internet may obtain a card at the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce, 220 Broadway; Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway; or the Chesterton Municipal Complex, 1490 Broadway.

The Chesterton Rx Card, compliments of the Indiana Drug Card is being funded through the participation of pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies.

“We encourage all residents to take advantage of the opportunity to help offset the rising costs of prescription drugs purchased in Indiana,” said IACT Executive Director Matthew C. Greller. “The Indiana Drug Card is open to all residents and everyone should be able to benefit from this program at some point.”