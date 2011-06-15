For Amusement Only to perform at Relay for Life

For Amusement Only, a local band with all of its members living here in Chesterton, will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Duneland.

The band plays a variety of music, from classic 60's tunes like A Hard Day's Night by the Beatles, to current tunes like Glitter in the Air by Pink.

The band has been together for about ten years and features Tessy Bowers and Meg McCarel as lead singers, Bill McCarel on lead guitar and keyboards, Jim Murray on the drums and Tim Winey on bass, mandolin and harmonica.

The band has enjoyed playing at the Chesterton Fire Department's street dance, Chesterton Cruise Night, Party in the Park and movie nights in the park. They also play at class reunions, wedding receptions and backyard barbecues.

This year's Relay for Life of Duneland, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will be held at Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Ave., Chesterton from 6 p.m. Friday, June 17 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

For more information about Relay for Life of Duneland, or to find out how you can be involved, please visit www.relayforlife.org/dunelandin

or call Brianna Herndon, ACS staff partner at 406-4341.

For more information about For Amusement only, call Meg at 928-1974.