Food Pantry shelves need restocking

The Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry is in need of items to restock the shelves.

Items needed currently are canned tuna, hot chocolate mix (a source of calcium), boxed cereals and hearty soups.

Also, there is always a need for toilet tissue, laundry detergent and dish soap.

Monetary donations, which are used for purchasing meats and produce, are always needed and appreciated. Donations may be mailed to WNFP, P.O. Box 902, Chesterton, IN, 46304.

Collection boxes for food donations are located at 801 Broadway, First State Bank of Porter and LaPorte Savings Bank on Indian Boundary Rd.

Call Dawn, 787-8475, with questions.