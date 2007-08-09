First Christian Church serves Thanksgiving feast to first responders

Over 65 volunteers from the First Christian Church and the community
prepared a Thanksgiving feast shared by over 250.
The meal were prepared at the church and then delivered to police officers,
firefighters, EMTs, and shut-ins in various municipalities.
Those enabling the venture through financial contributions included members
of the Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club, White-Love Funeral Home, Edmonds-Evans
Funeral Home, the Duneland Resale Shop, and the Danish Maid Butter Company.
The church wishes to thank these individuals and organizations for their
partnership in helping others.
A large contingency of church members, with volunteers from the community,
prepared the turkeys on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. “In this
economy, there are so many people struggling that we didn't think it was
right to just stay home and have our own celebration, but to share of our
lives' bounty with others,” volunteer Jennifer Hood said. “We wanted to
give. We inquired of several venues to serve on Thanksgiving Day and the
overwhelming response that we had from First Christian Church's willingness
to allow us to share convinced us to participate.”
“We believe First Christian Church has positioned themselves as a force to
bring people together to serve, regardless of denomination,” added volunteer
Jeremiah Hood. “One of the core values that my wife and I share include
service and philanthropy. It is important that we set aside time to work
with organizations that are as passionate about giving freely to others as
we are.”
Janet Clark, this year's coordinator, said, “I believe it's important to
serve our community and to share God's love in a tangible way. The greatest
blessing we receive in return are the thankful faces we see when a meal is
shared.”
“Benevolence and compassion are the purest virtues of love,” Pastor Barry
Thorton said. “Jesus said, ‘If you've done it unto the least of one of
these, you've done it unto me.’ Deeds done in love are never forgotten.”