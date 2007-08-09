First Carmichael Scholarship awarded to Neil Hicks

The winner of the first Chesterton-Porter Rotary Carmichael Young Leader Competition was Neil Hicks.

Six participants from a larger pool of applicants were chosen for the event held Wednesday, April 28.

The participants were chosen based on their qualities of leadership and volunteerism.

The winner of the event and a $1,500 scholarship was Neil Hicks, a CHS senior planning to attend Indiana University in the Fall. Hicks performed the first movement of Sonata by Paul Creston on the alto saxophone, accompanied by Dan Pritchett.

Other participants in the event were Matt Keeley, Ben Mullin, Nicole Vasconi, Meghan Larimer and Brittney Biddle. Keeley performed a slam poetry piece entitled Alter Egoes. Mullin performed a piano medley of Jazz and Latin influence. Vasconi did a vocal performance of Alleluia by Mozart while accompanied by Mark Johannson.

Larimer shared some of her favorite artwork pieces with the audience and Biddle read a fictional creative writing piece that she wrote.

Chesterton-Porter Rotary began the competition to honor Bill Carmichael and to promote civic leadership with CHS senior students by showcasing their writing, public speaking, and creative skills. Bill Carmichael was a longtime leader in the Duneland community.