Fireworks on the Lake tonight

The Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 4th Annual
Fireworks on the Lakefront tonight.
The event will take place at the Indiana Dunes State Park & the Indiana
Dunes National Lakeshore. Join the Chamber and the Town of Porter for live
entertainment, food vendors and a spectacular fireworks show during this
family-friendly community celebration.
Food vendors and live music will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks show
will begin at 9:15 p.m. The Chris and Lou Band will play both before and
after the fireworks, and visitors are encouraged to stay and relax on the
beach after the fireworks show.
Free bus transportation will be provided from Chesterton Middle School and
Yost Elementary School to Porter Beach from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests
are asked not to park in grassy areas at either school, and to bring only
items that will fit safely on their laps during the bus rides. The last
returning bus will leave Porter Beach at 11:00 p.m. All buses will stop at
both schools.
Entrance to the Indiana Dunes State Park is $5 per car, or $10 per car with
an out-of-state license plate.
Guests are asked to be patient when entering and leaving the park, as there
will be a high volume of traffic at the State Park and Porter Beach. Guests
are also asked not to bring any fireworks to this professional fireworks
show, in order to avoid fire hazards during this unusually dry summer
season. Alcohol is not permitted within Indiana Dunes State Park.
The Fireworks on the Lakefront event would not be possible without community
supporters, including the Porter County Commissioners, the Towns of Porter,
Chesterton, and Burns Harbor, Duneland School Corporation, Indiana Dunes
Tourism, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Dunes National
Lakeshore.