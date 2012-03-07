Fireworks on the Lake tonight

The Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 4th Annual Fireworks on the Lakefront tonight.

The event will take place at the Indiana Dunes State Park & the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. Join the Chamber and the Town of Porter for live entertainment, food vendors and a spectacular fireworks show during this family-friendly community celebration.

Food vendors and live music will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. The Chris and Lou Band will play both before and after the fireworks, and visitors are encouraged to stay and relax on the beach after the fireworks show.

Free bus transportation will be provided from Chesterton Middle School and Yost Elementary School to Porter Beach from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are asked not to park in grassy areas at either school, and to bring only items that will fit safely on their laps during the bus rides. The last returning bus will leave Porter Beach at 11:00 p.m. All buses will stop at both schools.

Entrance to the Indiana Dunes State Park is $5 per car, or $10 per car with an out-of-state license plate.

Guests are asked to be patient when entering and leaving the park, as there will be a high volume of traffic at the State Park and Porter Beach. Guests are also asked not to bring any fireworks to this professional fireworks show, in order to avoid fire hazards during this unusually dry summer season. Alcohol is not permitted within Indiana Dunes State Park.

The Fireworks on the Lakefront event would not be possible without community supporters, including the Porter County Commissioners, the Towns of Porter, Chesterton, and Burns Harbor, Duneland School Corporation, Indiana Dunes Tourism, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.