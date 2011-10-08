Fall back: Set clocks back an hour this weekend

WASHINGTON
(AP) — It's finally time to reclaim that hour of sleep you lost last
spring.
Most of the
country will turn back the clocks this weekend for the annual shift back
to standard time.
The majority
of folks will do the switch before hitting the sack Saturday night, even
though the change doesn't become official until 2 a.m. Sunday local time.
Residents of
Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don't have to change
since they do not observe daylight-saving time.
Public safety
officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke
alarm, no matter where you live.
Daylight
saving time returns the second Sunday in March.