'Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille' is 4th Street Theater production

Bruce Graham’s critically acclaimed play, Early One Evening at the
Rainbow Bar & Grille, will open Friday, July, 13 at 4th Street Theater,
125 N. Fourth Street in Chesterton. Performances continue July 14, 20, 21,
22, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m. All other shows start
at 8:00 p.m.
Produced originally at the Philadelphia Festival for New Plays, this is a
wonderful, off-beat variation on the saloon situation comedy. Nuclear bombs
have destroyed much of the planet and various denizens of this American
small town are trying to decide what to do. Entering this working class bar
are several of the town’s residents who, feeling released from their
inhibitions, decide to spend their last few hours fulfilling their
outrageous and sometimes ghoulish fantasies. A stranger arrives who turns
out to be God, who has come to offer the bartender immortality if he will
write a new Bible and get it right this time. He offers reference materials
to assist in this task. Variety magazine describes it as “… preposterous…
and almost always hilarious … peppered by visual shtick and one liners.”
Directed by Larry Piotrowski of Hanna, this amusing and, perhaps, prophetic
look at human nature features Luci Doler and Jeff Zimmerman of Chesterton,
Stephen Ellis of Rolling Prairie, Lewis Jones of Chicago, Michael “Doc” Kuhn
of Schererville, Kim Meyne of Portage and Matt Stinnett of Lowell. Kevin
Doler of Chesterton designed the set and Wayne Wendell of Chicago designed
lighting.
Admission is $18.00. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating and
can be made by calling the box office at (219) 926-7875. Credit cards are
not accepted. Cash or check may be paid at the box office at the time of
performance. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Box office
opens 1/2 hour prior to performance time.