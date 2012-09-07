'Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille' is 4th Street Theater production

Bruce Graham’s critically acclaimed play, Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar & Grille, will open Friday, July, 13 at 4th Street Theater, 125 N. Fourth Street in Chesterton. Performances continue July 14, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m. All other shows start at 8:00 p.m.

Produced originally at the Philadelphia Festival for New Plays, this is a wonderful, off-beat variation on the saloon situation comedy. Nuclear bombs have destroyed much of the planet and various denizens of this American small town are trying to decide what to do. Entering this working class bar are several of the town’s residents who, feeling released from their inhibitions, decide to spend their last few hours fulfilling their outrageous and sometimes ghoulish fantasies. A stranger arrives who turns out to be God, who has come to offer the bartender immortality if he will write a new Bible and get it right this time. He offers reference materials to assist in this task. Variety magazine describes it as “… preposterous… and almost always hilarious … peppered by visual shtick and one liners.”

Directed by Larry Piotrowski of Hanna, this amusing and, perhaps, prophetic look at human nature features Luci Doler and Jeff Zimmerman of Chesterton, Stephen Ellis of Rolling Prairie, Lewis Jones of Chicago, Michael “Doc” Kuhn of Schererville, Kim Meyne of Portage and Matt Stinnett of Lowell. Kevin Doler of Chesterton designed the set and Wayne Wendell of Chicago designed lighting.

Admission is $18.00. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating and can be made by calling the box office at (219) 926-7875. Credit cards are not accepted. Cash or check may be paid at the box office at the time of performance. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to performance time.