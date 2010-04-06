Duneland YMCA kicks off annual Giving Campaign

The Duneland Family YMCA has kicked off its annual Giving Campaign, which
will raise funds to provide scholarships for children to participate in YMCA
programs as well as to make facility improvements.
“The Duneland Family YMCA has always been at the heart of the Duneland
community. With the current economic struggles and the lack of values
surrounding our youth, the need for our community to draw together and
support each other is greater than ever, and the Duneland Family YMCA
answers the call,” the YMCA said in its campaign announcement.
The YMCA provides a variety of programs including school-aged child care,
youth summer and sports camps, teenage programs, adult fitness programs and
senior health programs. The Y is supported only by the Duneland community
without any government funding.
Two of the YMCA’s staunchest supporters have been Luella DeWulf and Tom
Roberts.
DeWulf, a Chesterton resident for more than 50 years, has been a strong
supporter of the YMCA for more than 40 years. Together with her husband,
they built the first YMCA building and the pool 40 years ago. Years later
she donated a significant amount of money to build the Teen Center, and in
memory of her first husband, Roland Cline, she donated the sizable amount
needed to build the racquetball courts in use today. DeWulf not only
continues to use the YMCA facility but she also volunteers on the Capital
Fund Campaign and is currently serving as co-chair.
Roberts, a financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors, is a long-time
Duneland community leader and YMCA supporter. He worked on the capital
campaign that built the first YMCA and its pool. He was on the first board
of directors, served as president in the 70’s and is the current board
president. He is also the current Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign
Committee.
Roberts has been actively improving the YMCA throughout the years with
additions such as the pagoda by the pool, re-tiling the men’s locker room,
and sandblasting the pool so it could be repainted. This year, he
spearheaded the replacement of the front entrance walkway and is seeking
funding to replace the roof and the parking lot.
The YMCA’s Giving Campaign will directly benefit children in need of
scholarships to participate in the YMCA programs, as well as improve the
facility so that it can meet the needs of everyone who enjoys it. One of the
current projects a roof repair, estimated to cost $31,000.
The YMCA asks the public to think about what the community truly needs.
“Maybe you said what this community really needs is affordable childcare.
Maybe you said it needs more healthy activities for our children. Maybe you
said it needs a place to make a healthy change in your lifestyle, or a place
for your teenagers to go that is safe and fun. Maybe you wanted a place
where seniors could exercise and socialize. Maybe you wanted summer camp
with educational field trips and outdoor activities for your children. Maybe
you wanted a pool for summer family fun, or a personal trainer to help you
finally get into shape. To all of these and much more, we say to you,
‘Welcome to Duneland,’ ” the YMCA said.
To learn more about making a charitable, tax deductible donation to the
Duneland Family YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign, see
www.DunelandFamilyYMCA.org
or
call 926-4204.