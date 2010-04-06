Duneland YMCA kicks off annual Giving Campaign

The Duneland Family YMCA has kicked off its annual Giving Campaign, which will raise funds to provide scholarships for children to participate in YMCA programs as well as to make facility improvements.

“The Duneland Family YMCA has always been at the heart of the Duneland community. With the current economic struggles and the lack of values surrounding our youth, the need for our community to draw together and support each other is greater than ever, and the Duneland Family YMCA answers the call,” the YMCA said in its campaign announcement.

The YMCA provides a variety of programs including school-aged child care, youth summer and sports camps, teenage programs, adult fitness programs and senior health programs. The Y is supported only by the Duneland community without any government funding.

Two of the YMCA’s staunchest supporters have been Luella DeWulf and Tom Roberts.

DeWulf, a Chesterton resident for more than 50 years, has been a strong supporter of the YMCA for more than 40 years. Together with her husband, they built the first YMCA building and the pool 40 years ago. Years later she donated a significant amount of money to build the Teen Center, and in memory of her first husband, Roland Cline, she donated the sizable amount needed to build the racquetball courts in use today. DeWulf not only continues to use the YMCA facility but she also volunteers on the Capital Fund Campaign and is currently serving as co-chair.

Roberts, a financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors, is a long-time Duneland community leader and YMCA supporter. He worked on the capital campaign that built the first YMCA and its pool. He was on the first board of directors, served as president in the 70’s and is the current board president. He is also the current Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign Committee.

Roberts has been actively improving the YMCA throughout the years with additions such as the pagoda by the pool, re-tiling the men’s locker room, and sandblasting the pool so it could be repainted. This year, he spearheaded the replacement of the front entrance walkway and is seeking funding to replace the roof and the parking lot.

The YMCA’s Giving Campaign will directly benefit children in need of scholarships to participate in the YMCA programs, as well as improve the facility so that it can meet the needs of everyone who enjoys it. One of the current projects a roof repair, estimated to cost $31,000.

The YMCA asks the public to think about what the community truly needs.

“Maybe you said what this community really needs is affordable childcare. Maybe you said it needs more healthy activities for our children. Maybe you said it needs a place to make a healthy change in your lifestyle, or a place for your teenagers to go that is safe and fun. Maybe you wanted a place where seniors could exercise and socialize. Maybe you wanted summer camp with educational field trips and outdoor activities for your children. Maybe you wanted a pool for summer family fun, or a personal trainer to help you finally get into shape. To all of these and much more, we say to you, ‘Welcome to Duneland,’ ” the YMCA said.

To learn more about making a charitable, tax deductible donation to the Duneland Family YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign, see www.DunelandFamilyYMCA.org

or call 926-4204.