The Duneland Resale is proud and happy to welcome the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry to its new home at 801 Broadway.

On Tuesday, May 11, the Food Pantry will open its doors to its new location for the first time.

The Food Pantry area occupies a portion of the west side of the building, and Duneland Resale is located on the east side.

Food Pantry hours of operation are from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on alternate Tuesdays, beginning on May 11.