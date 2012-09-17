Duneland Resale celebrates three years at 801 Broadway

Duneland Resale will be celebrating "Three Years at 801 Broadway" during regular business hours on Thursday, September 20, with special sales and surprises. Gift certificates for adults and beanie animals for children will be among prizes given during the special celebration.

Duneland Resale first opened on March 24, 2001 in a little storefront on Calumet Avenue as a mission project. On April 4, 2002, they were incorporated as a community based, not-for-profit organization, and recognized by the IRS as a charity. They soon outgrew that location and moved across the street to the corner of Calumet and Wabash.

The next move was to 534 Broadway where the shop stayed for five years. Then in September, 2009, after extensive remodeling by hundreds of volunteers, Duneland Resale celebrated the grand opening at the present location, 801 Broadway.

Duneland Resale is a God-centered, not-for-profit organization of volunteers, dedicated to helping others. Presently 95 volunteers representing more than 20 area churches, give of their time to make this mission a success.

Quality used clothing and merchandise, which is donated, is recycled and sold. Proceeds are used to assist service agencies, various missions, and help meet community needs. To date, Duneland Resale has given back more than $1,500,000 in cash and merchandise to fulfill the mission of helping those in need.

Not only has Duneland Resale given money and in-kind donations throughout the years, many of the volunteers join together in other community endeavors. Resale volunteers sponsored the annual Bark for Life and had a team in Duneland's Relay for Life. They also had a team for Rebuilding Together-Duneland and sponsored the Alzheimer's Walk in Michigan City. Resale volunteers belong to the "Second Chance Singers" and participate in the Chesterton Advent Festival every December.

During the past year over 800 books, A Miracle In Progress, were sold. This book is a celebration of the incredible journey of Duneland Resale as volunteers share their stories. The book was spearheaded and edited by Ann Howard, with the help of many others. Copies of the book may be purchased at Duneland Resale for $10, and all proceeds from the book go toward missions.