Duneland Resale celebrates three years at 801 Broadway

Duneland Resale will be celebrating "Three Years at 801 Broadway" during
regular business hours on Thursday, September 20, with special sales and
surprises. Gift certificates for adults and beanie animals for children will
be among prizes given during the special celebration.
Duneland Resale first opened on March 24, 2001 in a little storefront on
Calumet Avenue as a mission project. On April 4, 2002, they were
incorporated as a community based, not-for-profit organization, and
recognized by the IRS as a charity. They soon outgrew that location and
moved across the street to the corner of Calumet and Wabash.
The next move was to 534 Broadway where the shop stayed for five years. Then
in September, 2009, after extensive remodeling by hundreds of volunteers,
Duneland Resale celebrated the grand opening at the present location, 801
Broadway.
Duneland Resale is a God-centered, not-for-profit organization of
volunteers, dedicated to helping others. Presently 95 volunteers
representing more than 20 area churches, give of their time to make this
mission a success.
Quality used clothing and merchandise, which is donated, is recycled and
sold. Proceeds are used to assist service agencies, various missions, and
help meet community needs. To date, Duneland Resale has given back more than
$1,500,000 in cash and merchandise to fulfill the mission of helping those
in need.
Not only has Duneland Resale given money and in-kind donations throughout
the years, many of the volunteers join together in other community
endeavors. Resale volunteers sponsored the annual Bark for Life and had a
team in Duneland's Relay for Life. They also had a team for Rebuilding
Together-Duneland and sponsored the Alzheimer's Walk in Michigan City.
Resale volunteers belong to the "Second Chance Singers" and participate in
the Chesterton Advent Festival every December.
During the past year over 800 books, A Miracle In Progress, were sold. This
book is a celebration of the incredible journey of Duneland Resale as
volunteers share their stories. The book was spearheaded and edited by Ann
Howard, with the help of many others. Copies of the book may be purchased at
Duneland Resale for $10, and all proceeds from the book go toward missions.