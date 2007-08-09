Duneland Relay for Life postponed by storm

The Duneland Relay for Life event was postponed Friday, after the strong thunderstorm system that moved through the area caused damage to participants’ tents and cut power to the Chesterton High School, the group’s alternative event site.

The theme for this year’s event is “Copa Cure Bana: Hula for Hope.”

The Duneland Relay for Life has 44 teams with 574 participants who planned to continuously walk on the CHS track throughout the night in recognition of survivors and those who have been lost to cancer. Duneland teams have raised $46,866 so far toward the American Cancer Society event.

Relay for Life will announce an alternative date for the event as soon as possible.

For more information, see relayforlife.org/duneland