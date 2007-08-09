Duneland Performing Arts Series to kick off with The Second City

The Duneland Performing Arts series has announced its calendar of events for
the 2010-11 season, which will bring a variety of high-quality artistic
events to the Chesterton High School stage.
“We worked diligently to secure a diverse selection of events for our
upcoming season,” administrative coordinator Laura Waltz said. “We’re eager
to continue providing local arts enthusiasts with the opportunity to enjoy
great performances right here in Duneland. The lineup is interesting and
exciting, and I believe this season will be among our best.”
The Duneland Performing Arts Series will kick off its season on Oct. 14 with
a rousing performance by The Second City’s Touring Company. The performance
will be at 7 p.m. in the CHS auditorium.
This year’s revue is “Fair and Unbalanced.”
“The Second City is always hysterically funny, but please remember that the
performance may contain some mature humor which is ideally suited for high
schoolers and adults,” said programming director Christopher Brush.
Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, and $10 for Duneland students.
In November, the DPAS will welcome Indiana University’s Straight No Chaser,
a 10-member men’s a cappella vocal group founded in 1996. The CHS show
choirs will serve as the opening act. Online tickets for this event will go
on sale Oct. 10. Paper tickets will be available for purchase at The Second
City’s performance on Oct. 14 and also two weeks before the show at the Red
Cup Café and the CHS Main Office.
The series line-up will continue with the following acts:
Jan. 14: The DPAS will present a feature film by Marissa Flaxbart, a 2001
CHS graduate who holds a film degree from Columbia College Chicago. As a
college student, Flaxbart conceived the idea to film a documentary about the
unique American musical group known as the show choir. She collected
extensive footage of a year in the lives of members of the CHS Sandpipers,
Northwest Indiana’s only competitive mixed show choir group. “Show Choir”
encompasses an entire year in the lives of a group of student performers.
Following its premiere in the Duneland area, “Show Choir” will be entered in
a variety of independent film festivals throughout the United States.
Feb. 16: Noted jazz vocalist Ly Tartell will bring her sophisticated vocal
stylings to the CHS stage, including jazz standards, unique renditions of
popular tunes, and original compositions. She writes and arranges music in
the jazz and commercial music idioms, and is currently working on a solo CD
project to be released in late 2010. She will be accompanied for her DPAS
performance by the noted jazz performer and conductor Dr. Steve Zegree of
Western Michigan University.
April 13: The series will conclude with a performance by the Lakeshore
Woodwind Trio, a chamber music ensemble from Chicago. The group will present
a wide variety of repertoire from various musical styles and time periods.
Season tickets for the 2010-11 series are on sale now. For a season ticket
order form, go online to
www.dunelandperformingarts.com
and
click the “Tickets” page. Or call the CHS Box Office at 983-3730, ext. 7286
to request a season ticket order form.
Online tickets for The Second City are available now via the DPAS website,
and will be available two weeks before the performance at the Red Cup Café
in Chesterton during normal business hours. Tickets may also be obtained two
weeks in advance of the performance by visiting the CHS Main Office between
7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets for all 2010-11 DPAS
events will be available online one month prior to the event date, and two
weeks in advance at the Red Cup Café and the CHS Main Office. Use the online
“contact” form to submit an email address to receive updates, event
reminders, special offers, and ticket information throughout the year.
Additional information is also accessible by visiting the new Facebook fan
page by entering Duneland Performing Arts Series in the search bar.