Duneland Performing Arts Series to kick off with The Second City

The Duneland Performing Arts series has announced its calendar of events for the 2010-11 season, which will bring a variety of high-quality artistic events to the Chesterton High School stage.

“We worked diligently to secure a diverse selection of events for our upcoming season,” administrative coordinator Laura Waltz said. “We’re eager to continue providing local arts enthusiasts with the opportunity to enjoy great performances right here in Duneland. The lineup is interesting and exciting, and I believe this season will be among our best.”

The Duneland Performing Arts Series will kick off its season on Oct. 14 with a rousing performance by The Second City’s Touring Company. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the CHS auditorium.

This year’s revue is “Fair and Unbalanced.”

“The Second City is always hysterically funny, but please remember that the performance may contain some mature humor which is ideally suited for high schoolers and adults,” said programming director Christopher Brush.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, and $10 for Duneland students.

In November, the DPAS will welcome Indiana University’s Straight No Chaser, a 10-member men’s a cappella vocal group founded in 1996. The CHS show choirs will serve as the opening act. Online tickets for this event will go on sale Oct. 10. Paper tickets will be available for purchase at The Second City’s performance on Oct. 14 and also two weeks before the show at the Red Cup Café and the CHS Main Office.

The series line-up will continue with the following acts:

Jan. 14: The DPAS will present a feature film by Marissa Flaxbart, a 2001 CHS graduate who holds a film degree from Columbia College Chicago. As a college student, Flaxbart conceived the idea to film a documentary about the unique American musical group known as the show choir. She collected extensive footage of a year in the lives of members of the CHS Sandpipers, Northwest Indiana’s only competitive mixed show choir group. “Show Choir” encompasses an entire year in the lives of a group of student performers. Following its premiere in the Duneland area, “Show Choir” will be entered in a variety of independent film festivals throughout the United States.

Feb. 16: Noted jazz vocalist Ly Tartell will bring her sophisticated vocal stylings to the CHS stage, including jazz standards, unique renditions of popular tunes, and original compositions. She writes and arranges music in the jazz and commercial music idioms, and is currently working on a solo CD project to be released in late 2010. She will be accompanied for her DPAS performance by the noted jazz performer and conductor Dr. Steve Zegree of Western Michigan University.

April 13: The series will conclude with a performance by the Lakeshore Woodwind Trio, a chamber music ensemble from Chicago. The group will present a wide variety of repertoire from various musical styles and time periods.

Season tickets for the 2010-11 series are on sale now. For a season ticket order form, go online to www.dunelandperformingarts.com

and click the “Tickets” page. Or call the CHS Box Office at 983-3730, ext. 7286 to request a season ticket order form.

Online tickets for The Second City are available now via the DPAS website, and will be available two weeks before the performance at the Red Cup Café in Chesterton during normal business hours. Tickets may also be obtained two weeks in advance of the performance by visiting the CHS Main Office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets for all 2010-11 DPAS events will be available online one month prior to the event date, and two weeks in advance at the Red Cup Café and the CHS Main Office. Use the online “contact” form to submit an email address to receive updates, event reminders, special offers, and ticket information throughout the year. Additional information is also accessible by visiting the new Facebook fan page by entering Duneland Performing Arts Series in the search bar.