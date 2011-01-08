Duneland Education Foundation to host 2nd annual Derby Downs August 13 at Sunset Hill

The Duneland Education Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Derby Downs on August 13 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. “Horses” will run the Derby Downs race, providing entertainment as well as the opportunity for race sponsors, runners and guests to win up to $500 in random drawings.

With each $20 ticket purchased, guests will receive 10 Derby dollars to cast their votes on who they believe will win, place and show. All guests will receive a Southern style BBQ by Ruge & Sons, entertainment and participation in the Best-Darn-Derby-Hat contest. A cash bar by the Upper Deck and a silent auction will be offered. All guests must be at 21.

Derby Downs teams so far include “jockeys” from Anton Insurance, Chesterton-Porter Rotary, the Diane Burrow‚s Lowrollers Bunco Club, Harris Welsh & Lukmann, Lakeside Wealth Management, Porter County Parks, Trout Glass & Mirror/1st American Management, Duneland Resale, Teacher‚s Credit Union, and Hodges & Davis. Other team members are pending. Team sponsorships are still available.

Tickets may be purchased at Anton Insurance, Duneland Resale, Hopkins Ace Hardware, and Porter Bank, Trout Glass & Mirror and from Foundation members. Ticket order forms can be found on the Events & Funding page at dunelandeducationfoundation.org

Tickets can also be requested at foundation@dunelandeducationfoundation.org

or by calling 219-405-8902.