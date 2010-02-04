Duneland churches plan Easter services

Here is list of the special Easter services in the Duneland community, as announced by local churches.

Augsburg Lutheran Church, 100 N. Mineral Springs Road, Porter will hold a Liturgy of Good Friday today at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be an Easter Vigil at 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050W CR 1100N, Chesterton, will hold a Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. and an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. on Holy Saturday. On Easter Sunday, worship will be at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., and 10:30 a.m., with an Easter Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. and an Easter Egg Hunt at 9:45 a.m.

Chesterton United Methodist Church, Porter Avenue and Second Street, will have a drama presentation by youth at 7 p.m. today titled “The Seven Last Words of Jesus.” On Easter Sunday, worship celebrations are at 8:15, 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. The first and third services will include an Easter Cantata, “At the Ninth Hour,” presented by the Chancel Choir. At 9:30 a.m., Pastor Cathy Allison will be preaching “Expect the Unexpected.”

Faith Memorial Lutheran, 753 N. Ind. 49, will hold The Way of the Cross at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Holy Communion is at 7 p.m.

First Christian Church, 1110 W. Porter Ave., will hold a Community Sunrise Service at 6:29 a.m. at Coffee Creek Pavilion on C.R. 1050N. Regular services will also be held at the church at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with a free breakfast at 9:15 a.m.

First United Methodist, Second St. and Porter Ave., will have an Easter Continental Breakfast on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m., along with its regular worship services, with Blended Worship at 8:15 a.m., Contemporary Worship at 9:30 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 10:45 a.m.

New Life Wesleyan Church, 75E 1100N, will hold an “Amazing Love Easter Pageant,” today at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Porter United Methodist Church, 100 E. Beam St., will host an Easter Morning Sunrise Celebration on Sunday in Porter’s Hawthorne Park at 6:30 a.m. at the park’s gazebo. A Sunrise Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Sunday School for adults and children meets at 9 a.m. Sunday church service begins at 10:15 a.m.

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 237 E. 1200 N., will hold Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. today. On Holy Saturday, an Easter Vigil with Holy Baptism and Eucharist will be offered at 7:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist is at 10:30 a.m., with an Easter Egg hunt and coffee hour following the service.

St. Andrews By the Lake, U.S. 12 and Moore Road, Michigan City will hold confessions from 10 a.m. to noon on Holy Saturday. On Easter Sunday, Holy Eucharist is 8:30 a.m., with an Easter Egg hunt and coffee hour following the service.

Westville United Methodist Church will have Easter services at 7 and 10:30 a.m. The early service will be informal and family friendly and will be followed by an Easter breakfast in the Family Life Center. At 9 a.m., there will be an Easter egg hunt, with Sunday School following at 9:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service will have a full choir.

