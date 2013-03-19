Duneland Boys and Girls Club helps fight human trafficking

Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County Duneland Unit’s Torch Club recently took action in the global fight against human trafficking. Torch Club members held a lock-in fundraiser at the Duneland Unit and raised $1,000 to support “Free the Girls,” an international non-profit organization which aids women rescued from trafficking to rebuild their lives and develop vocational skills.

“One of Torch Club members, Emma, came to me about the issue of human trafficking and said she wanted to find a way to do something for those involved,” said Unit Supervisor Joe Juarez. “I knew that Duneland Community Church worked with ‘Free the Girls’”.

Recently featured in a CNN documentary called “Mozambique or Bust,” narrated by actress Mira Sorvino, “Free the Girls” is currently working with rescued women in Mozambique and is expanding to work with women in Kenya, Uganda, Mexico and El Salvador.

“Free the Girls” collects used bras from all over the United States of America and ships them to Mozambique where these brave women are able to sell them in the used clothing markets and earn enough money to support themselves.

The Duneland Unit’s Torch Club will continue to partner with Duneland Community Church in assisting “Free the Girls”.

Duneland Community Church’s Pastor, Greg Arthur, serves on the board of the organization and the church is the shipping and receiving site for the entire nation. The church will receive approximately 50,000 bras this year which will be used to rebuild victims’ lives through “Free the Girls.”

To make a donation or learn more information visit freethegirls.com or contact Duneland Community Church at 219-929-5313.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County has been opening doors to great futures for Porter County’s youth since 1971. The Clubs provide high quality programs for nearly 5,000 boys and girls in the areas of character and leadership development, educational enhancement, career preparation, health and life skills, the arts and sports, fitness and recreation.

